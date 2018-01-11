Max Holloway Opens as Heavy UFC 222 Betting Favorite Over Frankie Edgar

Max Holloway and Frankie Edgar had originally been slated to square off at UFC 218 in December in Detroit. With their fight gone sideways, it probably only served to make Holloway more of a favorite in their re-scheduled bout.

The two are now slated to meet in the UFC 222 main event on March 3 in Las Vegas with Holloway a much heavier favorite than he was prior to Edgar having to pull out of UFC 218.

In early November of 2017, Holloway was still the favorite over Edgar, but he was at -225, while Edgar was +175. After Edgar withdrew from the bout, Holloway went on to score his second consecutive decisive victory over former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo. That has boosted the Hawaiian’s stock a good bit.

With the Edgar re-booking announced for UFC 222, Holloway has opened at Bovada a -280 favorite to Edgar’s +225 underdog status. It’s not a drastic change, but it is significant.

It’s no wonder that Holloway is the favorite. Although he’s barely 26 years of age, Holloway is riding a 12-fight winning streak, which includes the back-to-back victories over Aldo, as well as wins over the likes of Anthony Petties, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, Cub Swanson, and a laundry list of other top fighters.

Although Edgar is also an extremely accomplished former UFC champion, there is still the “former” in his designation. Edgar has defeated many of the top fighters on the UFC roster, but has also twice come up short against Aldo.

MMA math doesn’t always work, but with the way that Holloway has continued to improve with every outing, the equation is weighted in his favor and that is reflected in the UFC 222 betting lines.