Max Holloway Met with UFC, Confident He Will Fight Again in 2017

Following his TKO win over Jose Aldo in June, featherweight champion Max Holloway planned on meeting with the UFC to engage in negotiations for a new contract that would treat him as one of the company’s biggest superstars.

While no ink has been put to paper just yet, Holloway met with UFC executives just days ago in Las Vegas and it appears the 25-year old Hawaiian will be a very happy champion in the near future.

“Got to meet with some UFC brass and I can say things are looking up,” Holloway told MMAWeekly.com on Saturday.

“The meeting went super well. Like I said before, I had no doubt in the UFC. I love this company. They always find a way, they figure a way to make stuff happen. I think we’re super close. I believe in my heart you guys are going to the “Blessed” one back in the ring before the end of the year so I’m excited.”

Holloway still has to wrap up his own negotiations with the UFC before officially booking his next fight, but he seems to know the most likely candidate to get the first crack at his featherweight title.

Former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar just dismantled highly touted prospect Yair Rodriguez in May and that win came after he defeated fellow top 10 fighter Jeremy Stephens last November.

Of course, Holloway is happy to face anyone the UFC puts in front of him, but it certainly seems like Edgar is the fighter who will get the next shot at his belt.

“Everyone knows I’ll fight anyone, anywhere, any time. I’ve got a belt to defend. Right now if it’s defending the throne, it’s looking like Frankie [Edgar],” Holloway said. “You can’t deny it. The guy’s a legend of the sport, multiple time champ and I can’t wait to get another one on my resume. If Frankie’s the next man up, so be it. I’ve been trying to get this fight forever.

“I always wanted to fight Frankie, I always wanted to challenge myself. I know he’s a tough competitor but at the end of the day he’s going to have to face me so I’m excited.”

The UFC has two big pay-per-view cards to fill in December so it would make perfect sense for Holloway to return at one of those events still in need of a headline fight.

Obviously, Holloway has to finish out his discussions with the UFC first but he sounds very confident that the two sides will come to an agreement that will allow him to return to action later this year.

“Oh yes, I believe I’m going to fight before the end of the year for sure,” Holloway said. “I think it’s going to happen. I think the meeting went in the right direction yesterday and hopefully we announce something soon.”

