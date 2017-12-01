Max Holloway Makes Weight, but Can’t Avoid Wardrobe Malfunction at UFC 218 Weigh-in (Video)

(Courtesy of TheMacLife)

Max Holloway and Jose Aldo both needed to step on the scale behind a towel at the UFC 218 official weigh-in on Friday morning in Detroit. They both eventually made weight, but not before Holloway endured a wardrobe malfunction thanks in small part to main card compatriot Justin Gaethje.

TRENDING > Nate Diaz Stockton Slaps Dana White Over Lying About Proposed Fight with Tyron Woodley

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Dec. 2, for full UFC 218: Holloway vs. Aldo 2 Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features a championship rematch between featherweight titleholder Max Holloway and the man he took the belt from, Jose Aldo. The UFC 218 co-main event pits two of the promotion’s top heavyweights against one another in Alistair Overeem vs. Francis Ngannou.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram