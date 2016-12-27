Max Holloway Lashes Out at Jose Aldo

Max Holloway may respect Jose Aldo‘s accomplishments in the cage, but he’s not pleased with the UFC featherweight champion calling him to task for pulling out of their proposed UFC 208 bout.

In fact, Holloway is a good bit beyond miffed.

Immediately following his victory over Anthony Pettis at UFC 206 in Toronto, where Holloway won the interim UFC featherweight title, he indicated that he would be willing to fight Aldo to unify their belts at UFC 208 on Feb. 11 in Brooklyn. In the ensuing days, however, his ankle ballooned, making it impossible for him to make the quick turnaround required to be ready for Brooklyn.

“My adrenaline was on high and was going crazy, they got me hyped and I said what I said and then I figured out it was eight weeks so I was like holy (expletive) that’s fast, but I said that’s okay we can do this,” Holloway told Fox Sports recently.

“The next morning I woke (and) my (expletive) ankle was swollen as an elephant’s leg. I told the UFC ASAP what was up and I don’t know why they didn’t announce it, but I went to the doctors as soon as possible and I was told I can’t do nothing for four to six weeks,” he continued.

“I guess he’s coming out taunting and running his mouth but at the end of the day if I wasn’t injured I’d fight his ass any day of the week. I’d fight him tomorrow.”

Holloway might not be so upset about Aldo questioning him for pulling out of a fight if he had more of a record of it being habitual, which he doesn’t. The other thing that set Holloway off is that Aldo does have a history of pulling out of fights.

“This guy is the last guy who should be talking about injuries. This mother (expletive) is the last guy that should be talking about injuries and being able to fight,” Holloway said.

“I respect he’s a legend, he’s a legend of the sport, but he has seven title defenses and he pulled out of six of them. He’s almost got the same amount of pullouts as he does defenses.”

Aldo lost the featherweight title to Conor McGregor in December of 2015. He has fought one time since, defeating Frankie Edgar for the interim title at UFC 200 in July.

When UFC officials decided that McGregor would have to relinquish the featherweight strap, they elevated Aldo to champion, leaving Holloway and Pettis to fight for the interim designation. That Aldo didn’t have to win a fight to drop the interim designation from his title wasn’t lost on Holloway. He also zeroed in on the fact that Aldo, since defeating Edgar, tried to walk away from his UFC contract.

“He retires and then unretires and now he wants to call the shots? Mother (expletive), your belt was handed to you twice,” said Holloway. “He can go ahead and wait. I had to fight for mine. Get out of here with your crazy talk. Stay healthy and you’re going to see ‘Blessed’ in the New Year.”

