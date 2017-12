Max Holloway: Jose Aldo Is Still the Greatest Featherweight of All Time

Max Holloway may have two wins over Jose Aldo, but the reigning UFC featherweight champion says he’s still the greatest of all time at 145 pounds.

Holloway also sent a not-so-subtle warning to the rest of the featherweight division.

