Max Holloway Inks New Multi-Fight Deal with the UFC Ahead of First Title Defense

Featherweight champion Max Holloway put pen to paper this week on a new multi-fight contract with the UFC.

Following his title fight win over Jose Aldo in June, Holloway immediately mentioned his goal to negotiate with the UFC on a new deal after running through most of the top contenders at 145 pounds en route to a 10 fight win streak.

While the negotiations took some time, Holloway was ultimately pleased with the results as he got the deal done before booking his next fight against Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 in Detroit on Dec. 2.

“Negotiations went well with the UFC and we were always confident that they were going to take care of us,” Holloway’s manager Brian Butler from Suckerpunch Entertainment said in a statement. “The timing of it all had more to do with logistics on their end, and just trying to get the time to sit down together and get it all done.

“Max is very happy and excited to get back in the Octagon and defend his belt on December 2 at UFC 218.”

Holloway followed up with his own message while gearing up for the fight with Edgar in December.

The legacy continues. Huge shoutout to my man @suckerpunchent sticking by me to get the contract I wanted. Now it's time to work #blessedera A post shared by Max Holloway (@blessedmma) on Oct 4, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

It seems like a wise investment in the future on the UFC’s part considering Holloway is only 25-years old while still riding that 10 fight win streak going into his matchup with Edgar.

Holloway is also ranked No. 4 on the pound-for-pound list and he’s expressed interest in potentially moving to lightweight in the future as well so the sky really does appear to be the limit for the reigning featherweight champion.

