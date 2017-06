Max Holloway: ‘I’m About to Turn the Game Upside Down’ (UFC 212 Video)

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Interim featherweight champion Max Holloway talks about the title unification bout against title holder Jose Aldo two days before UFC 212.

Tune in on MMAWeekly.com for UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats on Saturday.

