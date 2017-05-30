Max Holloway: ‘I Don’t Ever Want To Be Average’ (UFC 212 Embedded, Ep 2)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 2 of UFC 212 Embedded, featherweight champion Jose Aldo reaches peak condition surrounded by familiar faces. Energized by the return to her native country, top strawweight Claudia Gadelha fits a commercial photo shoot into her busy schedule. Polish strawweight Karolina Kowalkiewicz enjoys the Brazilian outdoors, from a rooftop workout to a shopping trip on the beach. And interim featherweight champion Max Holloway combines training and sightseeing on a scenic hike.

TRENDING > Alexander Gustafsson: ‘Jon Jones is Not a Champion in My Eyes’

UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram