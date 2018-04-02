Max Holloway Has Never Shied Away from a Fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Max Holloway has never shied away from the challenge of facing Khabib Nurmagomedov, even if that means taking the fight on six days notice.

On Sunday, Holloway officially accepted a fight against Nurmagomedov with the lightweight title on the line in the new UFC 223 main event on April 7 after Tony Ferguson was forced off the event due to injury.

Rewind back to January when the UFC was holding a press conference to promote a pair of upcoming events, and Dana White was asked about an insurance policy just in case either Ferguson or Nurmagomedov were injured.

It was a valid inquiry considering Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have now been scheduled to fight on four different occasions yet they’ve never stepped into the Octagon to do battle.

When that question came up, Holloway was the first to respond as he quickly put his name into the hat to step up to fight for the lightweight championship on short notice.

“You’ve got a 45-pound champion that will gladly take that spot after March 3,” Holloway said while referencing his own fight that was previously scheduled at UFC 222.

“I’m a big boy for 45. 55’s not that far away. If you want to be the best, you’ve got the beat the best and the best is “Blessed” baby. Come see me.”

Unfortunately, Holloway suffered an ankle injury that forced him out of his own fight in early March but now it appears he’s healed up enough to accept a bout with Nurmagomedov on just six days notice at UFC 223.

Funny enough it was exactly one month ago when Holloway addressed the possibility of fighting Nurmagomedov when no one else seemed that interested.

With a perfect record in his career and a reputation for being one of the most punishing fighters on the planet, Nurmagomedov is a tough matchup for any fighter in the world on their best day much less on six days notice.

Still, Holloway never hesitated when his name came up during an interview with MMAWeekly on March 2. As Holloway explained, to be the best, you’ve got the beat the best and he’s never going to back down from facing the best fighters in the world — including Nurmagomedov.

“I’m just trying to prove I’m the best ever to do it,” Holloway said. “Not in my weight class, in the world, pound-for-pound. When I think of the pound-for-pound rankings, I think whoever’s No. 1 should be willing to fight anybody and everybody in every weight class. I’m that guy”

Now Holloway will get his chance as he faces Nurmagomedov with the opportunity to become only the second fighter in UFC history (Conor McGregor) to hold two titles simultaneously between two different divisions.

That’s the kind of accomplishment where Holloway would certainly be called the best in the world.