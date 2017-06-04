HOT OFF THE WIRE
Max Holloway

featuredMax Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

UFC 212 Aldo vs Holloway Live Results

featuredUFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Still Wants Michael Bisping Fight, but Comeback Ends on First Loss

featuredDana White: Conor McGregor Could Retire After the Floyd Mayweather Fight

Max Holloway Finishes Jose Aldo To Unify Belts (UFC 212 Results)

June 4, 2017
No Comments

Hawaii’s Max Holloway went to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to try and take the 145-pound title from Brazilian champion Jose Aldo and unify the featherweight belts. He entered the Octagon to boos as the interim titleholder and left it as the undisputed champion.

Aldo got off to solid start against Holloway. He hurt him with a left hand midway through the opening round. He was landing his counter shots and beating Holloway in the exchanges.Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway UFC 212 Weigh-in Face-Off

In the second round, Holloway picked up the pace but Aldo landed the cleaner strikes. As the round played out, Holloway began to gain momentum. He started taunting the champ. Aldo exploded with a combination in the closing seconds of the frame in response to the taunting.

RELATED > UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway Live Results and Fight Stats

Between rounds, Holloway’s corner instructed him to increase his output. He listened to his corner. He moved forward and took the fight to Aldo. His right hand found a home and he started dictating the pace.

A combination dropped Aldo and Holloway went in for the kill. He mounted the Brazilian and unloaded with punches. Aldo scrambled out of the mount position but was still absorbing shots. “Blessed” landed a right hand that made Aldo go briefly limp. He mounted Aldo a second time and Aldo gave up his back. Holloway maintained dominant position and continues to throw punches. Referee John McCarthy warned Aldo to defend himself before stepping in seconds later to stop the fight.

“I’ve been telling you guys already, this is Blessed era,” he said before calling for a performance bonus.  “Dana White, where’s my 50K?  I want my check.  I’ll see you guys in Hawaii.  UFC Hawaii, make it happen.” 

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Claudia Gadelha Taps Out Karolina Kowalkiewic...

Jun 04, 2017No Comments11 Views

Check out highlights from the strawweight bout between Claudia Gadelha and Karolina Kowalkiewicz at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway on Saturday in Brazil.

Jeunesse - Arena Olimpica do Rio

UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway ...

The Ultimate Fighting Championship announced the attendance numbers from

Jun 04, 2017
Max Holloway - Blessed Era Begin

The Blessed Era Begins, as ...

Everyone was ushering in a new era after Max

Jun 04, 2017
Vitor Belfort UFC 212 in Octagon

Vitor Belfort After Beating...

Though there was a lot of talk about retirement

Jun 04, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA