Max Holloway Feels the Heat from Brazilian Fans (UFC 212 Embedded, Ep 5)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 212 Embedded, fans pack a massive shopping center to see the athletes in person at open workouts. Interim featherweight champion Max Holloway and strawweight contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz are awed by the show of support, but it’s the Brazilians — featherweight champion Jose Aldo, strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha and middleweight Vitor Belfort – who get the biggest pops.

Back at the hotel, former heavyweight champion Minotauro Nogueira offers advice to his headlining countryman. Fight week rolls on as the stars juggle busy schedules that include media interviews, photo shoots and one pigeon-ass-inducing weight cut.

UFC 212 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to featherweight title unification bout at UFC 212: Aldo vs. Holloway, taking place Saturday, June 3 on Pay-Per-View.

