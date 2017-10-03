Max Holloway Faces Frankie Edgar in Main Event at UFC 218 in Detroit

The featherweight title will go up for grabs in the main event at UFC 218 as Max Holloway faces off with Frankie Edgar on Dec. 2 in Detroit.

UFC officials confirmed the fight to ESPN on Tuesday.

The fight between Holloway and Edgar has long been rumored but it’s now finally official as two of the most dominant featherweights in the sport prepare to clash.

Holloway has been on an incredible run lately with 10 consecutive victories including his TKO win over Jose Aldo to capture the title in June.

Since that time, Holloway has been in negotiations with the UFC on a new deal, which he was confident would come together after meeting with the promotion just recently.

“The meeting went super well. Like I said before, I had no doubt in the UFC. I love this company. They always find a way, they figure a way to make stuff happen,” Holloway said following his meeting.

The fight in December will serve as the first title defense for the Hawaiian as he looks to add another former champion to his growing resume.

As for Edgar, he will step into his third featherweight title fight after dropping down to 145 pounds following a long career spent competing at lightweight.

Thus far, Edgar has come up short in two previous bids against Aldo but following back-to-back wins over Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez, he’s poised to take another shot at the belt.

Holloway vs. Edgar will headline the UFC’s return to Detroit on Dec. 2 with heavyweights Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou squaring off in the co-main event.

