HOT OFF THE WIRE
Amanda Nunes UFC 213 weigh

featuredAmanda Nunes Reveals Why She was Unable to Fight at UFC 213

Joanna Jedrzejczyk UFC 213

featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk Reveals UFC 213 Fight Hung Up Over Pregnancy Test

featuredRobert Whittaker Wins Interim Middleweight Title in Five-Round War with Yoel Romero at UFC 213

UFC 213 Live Results

featuredUFC 213 Live Results and Fight Stats

Max Holloway Expected to Defend UFC Belt Against Frankie Edgar

July 10, 2017
No Comments

Max Holloway recently unified the UFC featherweight title, besting Jose Aldo at UFC 212 in June. Now, his first title defense is taking shape.

UFC president Dana White told Hawaiian TV station KHON2 that Holloway is expected to put his belt on the line against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar. MMAWeekly.com sources confirmed that the fight has been agreed to, but also noted that Holloway is still negotiating a new deal with the UFC, which is holding up the fight’s finalization.

Though the details are still in flux, White expects that Holloway and Edgar will meet before the end of the year.

“We’re looking at Frankie Edgar (to fight Holloway), but we don’t know where,” said White before adding that he absolutely intends for the fight to take place in 2016.

One other thing he was definitive about: the fight will not take place in Hawaii. While Holloway and other Hawaiian fighters, as well as a plethora of Hawaiian fight fans, have been lobbying for a UFC event in the U.S.’s youngest state, White doesn’t see a viable venue.

“If Hawaii had an arena, we’d have been there already,” said White. 

The problem is that any card in Hawaii would be a costly endeavor and the only venue that is large enough is Aloha Stadium, which is outside. With the likelihood of rain, the UFC won’t risk a significant event there. 

So Hawaiians will have to settle for Holloway defending his belt elsewhere for the near term, including the expected upcoming bout with Edgar. 

TRENDING > Floyd Mayweather Owes Back Taxes, Asks IRS to Pay After Conor McGregor Fight

Holloway (18-3) has been golden over the past few years, notching 11 consecutive victories since losing a decision to Conor McGregor in 2013. He has finished all but three of those opponents, including a spectacular third-round stoppage of Aldo. 

Edgar (22-5-1) has also been impressive in recent years, defeating everyone put in front of him that wasn’t named Jose Aldo. Though he dropped a decision to the former champion as recently as last year, Edgar has since won back-to-back bouts against Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez, forcing his way back into the title mix. 

(Damon Martin contributed to this article.)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor - Vegas Media Day

Conor McGregor Says He Will Knock Floyd Maywe...

Jul 10, 2017No Comments20 Views

Almost nobody expects Conor McGregor to beat Floyd Mayweather when they step into the squared circle in August... nobody accept McGregor that is.

Gegard Mousasi UFC 210 Embedded

Gegard Mousasi Leaves the U...

Gegard Mousasi is no longer a free agent. The

Jul 10, 2017
Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime Fight Poster

FOX Jumps Headfirst into Fl...

FOX is jumping headfirst into the Mayweather vs. McGregor

Jul 10, 2017

Floyd Mayweather Owes Back ...

Floyd Mayweather has some tax issues leading into his

Jul 10, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA