Max Holloway Decimated Jose Aldo in Rematch (UFC 218 Fight Highlights)

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from the UFC 218 main event on Saturday between featherweight champ Max Holloway and former titleholder Jose Aldo at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The fight promotion next returns to Fresno, Calif., for UFC Fight Night 123, where Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega battle to take the next step toward the UFC featherweight championship. UFC Fight Night 123 takes place on Saturday, Dec. 9.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram