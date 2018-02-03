Max Holloway Breaks His Silence After Being Forced Out of UFC 222

Max Holloway has never been forced to pull out of a fight before so it’s understandable why he was so upset to finally make that call to drop out of his upcoming main event bout against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222.

Holloway suffered an ankle injury that ultimately forced him out of the fight but it’s clear he was willing to do just about anything to stay on the card if possible.

On Saturday, Holloway broke his silence about falling out of the main event in a series of messages on Twitter while also responding to a couple of fans who were upset he was no longer competing at UFC 222.

I asked the docs if we could cut off my leg then ask the commission if I could fight handicapped. They told me at the end of the day it is what it is… Had dozens of family from Hawaii coming up for this one… I know it sucks but hang in there. We're going to reschedule asap https://t.co/E6G1lC4eU1 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 4, 2018

I know it sucks but don’t give up on the sport. Card changes have always been part of it. Changes are opportunities for other fighters to get their shot. Surprises are what make this sport unique. Hang on and I’ll find you at the next one https://t.co/FAdjCTBKFx — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 4, 2018

My momma always said MMA cards are like a box of chocolate. You never know what you're gonna get. I know some surprises suck. But some are good. Stay with me so you don't miss the good ones brother https://t.co/lrcINomjv1 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 4, 2018

As far as what happens with the card on March 3 in Las Vegas, UFC officials are scrambling to find a new main event but options are extremely limited.

Bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw already shot down a rematch with Cody Garbrandt on that card because the event is only four weeks away and he hasn’t even gotten back into a full training schedule after the birth of his son.

Edgar has already said he expects to compete at UFC 222 with a possible matchup against Brian Ortega in the works but that is not finalized at this time.

For now it appears the UFC is still working to secure another fight as the main event but there’s still no word when a final decision will be made regarding the headliner for March 3.