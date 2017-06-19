HOT OFF THE WIRE
Mauro Ranallo and Mike Goldberg to Split Bellator Play-by-Play Duties

June 19, 2017
No Comments

With the recently announced additions of veteran commentators Mauro Ranallo and Mike Goldberg to the current Bellator broadcast team, fight night roles have been determined for the biggest evening in the promotion’s history when Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva and Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader air live on Saturday, June 24 from Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bellator’s stacked pay-per-view event, Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva, will see play-by-play analyst Mauro Ranallo join longtime Bellator color commentator Jimmy Smith for the first time live at 10 p.m. ET/7p.m. PT, while Mike Goldberg will anchor the desk for the historic broadcast.

Mauro Ranallo and Mike GoldbergEarlier that evening, Goldberg is set to call the play-by-play action alongside Smith, with Ranallo set to host Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader from the desk live on SPIKE at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. Goldberg and Smith will also call the additional preliminary match-ups on Bellator.com at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Jenn Brown will host SPIKE’s live pre-show during preliminary action, where she will be joined by popular MMA personality Brendan Schaub and Bellator lightweight Josh Thomson, who will offer unique insight and analysis leading into the historic event. Schaub and Thomson will later join Ranallo at the desk during Bellator 180. The voice of Bellator, Michael C. Williams, will take his familiar position inside the cage as the evening’s ring announcer.

Headlined by the long-awaited bout between two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history, Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) and Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC), Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva airs live on pay-per-view beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Emanating from Madison Square in New York City, the mecca of combat sports, this blockbuster event includes a heavyweight bout between MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko and hard-hitting Matt Mitrione, along with two championship bouts, including Douglas Lima (28-6) defending his 170-pound strap against Lorenz Larkin(18-5, 1 NC) and current lightweight champion Michael Chandler (16-3) putting his world title on the line against the undefeated Brent Primus (7-0).

TRENDING > Countdown to Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva (Full Episode)

Prior to the pay-per-view, SPIKE will air Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader LIVE and FREE on both coasts beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The event is headlined by a light heavyweight title bout between current champ Phil Davis (17-3, 1 NC) and top contender Ryan Bader (22-5). Additionally, Bellator 180 prelims will air exclusively on Bellator.com and the Bellator Mobile App at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva Fight Card (Pay-Per-View):

  • Light Heavyweight Main Event: Chael Sonnen (29-15-1) vs. Wanderlei Silva (35-12-1, 1 NC)
  • Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (36-4, 1 NC) vs. Matt Mitrione (11-5)
  • Welterweight World Title Bout: Douglas Lima (28-6) vs. Lorenz Larkin (18-5, 1 NC)
  • Lightweight World Title Bout: Michael Chandler (16-3) vs. Brent Primus (7-0)
  • Lightweight Feature Bout: Aaron Pico (Debut) vs. Zach Freeman (8-2)

Bellator 180: Davis vs. Bader Fight Card:

Main Card:

  • Light Heavyweight World Title Bout: Phil Davis (17-3, 1 NC) vs. Ryan Bader (22-5)
  • Featherweight Bout: James Gallagher (6-0) vs. Chinzo Machida (5-2)
  • Welterweight Bout: Neiman Gracie (5-0) vs. Dave Marfone (5-2)
  • Women¹s Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Heather Hardy (Debut) vs. Alice Yauger (4-5)

Preliminary Card:

  • Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ryan Couture (10-5) vs. Haim Gozali (7-3)
  • Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Jerome Mickle (2-1) vs. Anthony Giacchina (1-1)
  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout (168 1bs.): John Salgado (4-7-1) vs. Hugh McKenna (0-1)
  • Catchweight Preliminary Bout (130 1bs.): Matt Rizzo (9-2, 1 NC) vs. Sergio da Silva (6-8)
  • VOW Lightweight Preliminary Bout: Nate Grebb (3-1) vs. Bradley Desir (9-5)

