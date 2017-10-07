Matt Schnell Beats Marcos Beltrán to the Punch (UFC 216 Fight Highlights)

Matt Schnell defeats Marco Beltrán by unanimous decision to kickoff our #UFC216 prelims! #VegasStrong https://t.co/eWq1xeEhB2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) October 8, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Matt Schnell’s victory over Marco Beltrán at UFC 216 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next heads to Poland for UFC Fight Night 118 on Oct. 21, where Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone tops the bill opposite Darren Till. The card also features home country favorite Karolina Kowalkiewicz, as she faces former Invicta FC standout Jodie Esquibel.

