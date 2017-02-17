Matt Mitrione: ‘Fighting Fedor Just Another Day in the Office’ (Bellator 172 Video)
(Video Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
Matt Mitrione talks about his Bellator 172 main event bout against the great Fedor Emelianenko and says it’s just another day in the office.
TRENDING > Holly Holm Appealing Germaine de Randamie’s UFC 208 Late Shots
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Feb 17, 201717 Views
The 28 fighters competing on Saturday's Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione fight card weighed in on Friday in San Jose, California.