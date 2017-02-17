Matt Mitrione: ‘Fighting Fedor Just Another Day in the Office’ (Bellator 172 Video)

(Video Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Matt Mitrione talks about his Bellator 172 main event bout against the great Fedor Emelianenko and says it’s just another day in the office.

TRENDING > Holly Holm Appealing Germaine de Randamie’s UFC 208 Late Shots

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram