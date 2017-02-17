HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Mitrione: ‘Fighting Fedor Just Another Day in the Office’ (Bellator 172 Video)

February 17, 2017
Matt Mitrione talks about his Bellator 172 main event bout against the great Fedor Emelianenko and says it’s just another day in the office.

