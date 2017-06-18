Matt Mitrione: ‘Fedor Emelianenko is Going to Get Knocked Out’

(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Heavyweight Matt Mitrione isn’t mesmerized by Fedor Emelianenko‘s career accomplishments and plans to knocked the Russian out when they meet in the Bellator NYC co-main event on June 24.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Sparring Partner Gives Him No Chance Against Floyd Mayweather

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram