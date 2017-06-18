Matt Mitrione: ‘Fedor Emelianenko is Going to Get Knocked Out’
Heavyweight Matt Mitrione isn’t mesmerized by Fedor Emelianenko‘s career accomplishments and plans to knocked the Russian out when they meet in the Bellator NYC co-main event on June 24.
