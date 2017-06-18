HOT OFF THE WIRE
Matt Mitrione: ‘Fedor Emelianenko is Going to Get Knocked Out’

June 18, 2017
(Courtesy of Bellator MMA)

Heavyweight Matt Mitrione isn’t mesmerized by Fedor Emelianenko‘s career accomplishments and plans to knocked the Russian out when they meet in the Bellator NYC co-main event on June 24.

