Matt Hughes to be Evaluated by Leading Traumatic Brain Injury Center

Matt Hughes has been in a Springfield, Ill., hospital since he was airlifted there on Friday from the scene of a tragic accident. The pickup truck that Hughes was driving collided with a moving train.

Following the accident, the St. John’s Hospital Regional Trauma Team stabilized him. As of Sunday, Hughes’ sister, Beth Ulrici, said that, while Hughes remained stable and he was being weened off of a ventilator, he was not awake and was not responding as they would like to see.

Hughes’ family is now working with an organization called Triumph Over Tragedy, of which Hughes is a sitting board member. It is an organization that “supports the family unit through biblical principles from the initial impact of a tragedy or illness to the ongoing circumstances faced in the years to come.”

In Hughes’ case, Triumph Over Tragedy is helping to have him evaluated by “one of the country’s top traumatic brain injury centers.”

“Matt has sat on Triumph Over Tragedy Foundation’s board for five years. The Georgia based non-profit serves families affected by spinal cord and brain injuries,” read a Ulrici’s statement on behalf of Hughes’ family on Wednesday. “We are working closely with the foundation on the next steps with Matt’s care including having him evaluated by one of the country’s top Traumatic Brain Injury Centers. We are taking Matt’s situation day by day and ask his fans and colleagues to continue to lift him up in prayer.”

There were no other specific updates on Hughes’ overall condition.

