Matt Hughes Teases Comeback; Is Georges St-Pierre His Target?

March 16, 2017
1 Comment

UFC Hall of Famer and former welterweight champion Matt Hughes hasn’t set foot in the Octagon as a fighter in five and a half years, but that may be about to change.

Hughes, in an interview on “Undeniable with Joe Buck,” addressed the idea of a comeback, saying that he is open to the idea and teased that he may even be in the midst of discussions.

Georges St-Pierre vs Matt Hughes at UFC 79“If I could find an opponent that I think I could beat, I would go again,” Hughes told Buck. “I might even be talking to an organization about that. I could be in talks with something like that.”

His comments were obviously far from definitive, but Hughes wasn’t done there. He went on to infer that the recently re-signed Georges St-Pierre might be the target of his interest in a comeback.

“I’m not saying I am (going to fight again, but) the guy I’m talking about fighting might have been in this chair.”

St-Pierre was a guest of Buck’s a little over a year ago. It’s certainly a match-up that could have drawn Hughes’ interest. The two have fought three times in the past, when both were vying for command of the welterweight division. Hughes lost two of those bouts and might want to even the score.

If it ever happens remains to be seen, but after St-Pierre returning following a more than three-year layoff and the prospect of Conor McGregor boxing Floyd Mayweather edging ever closer to reality, nothing appears to be off the table.

(Courtesy of UFC)

  • dave

    would be so happy to see him get KOed one more time 🙂

               

