Matt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes on Sunday remained in a Springfield, Ill., hospital following a collision between his pickup truck and a train on Friday.

Following some initial misinformation on Saturday, Hughes’ sister, Beth Ulrici, provided an update on Hughes’ condition, indicating that he is stable, but is not yet awake or responding as they would like.

Ulrici’s official statement on behalf of the family:

“Our family is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support.