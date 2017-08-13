Matt Hughes’ Friend Posts Promising Update on Former UFC Champ

On Sunday, a close friend of former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes posted a promising update on his condition while calling his progression “nothing short of a miracle”.

Hughes’ friend Tony Zucca posted a photo on his Instagram account with Hughes while providing an update on the former champion, who has been hospitalized since mid-June.

According to Zucca, he was able to take Hughes out of the hospital so they could enjoy a meal together while updating his recovery over these past two months.

“I can’t even describe the emotions I am feeling as I write this post. Less than two months ago I didn’t know if my best friend was going to make it, and tonight we made a jail break for sushi (in disguise. ha),” Zucca wrote. “Talk about a rollercoaster of emotions!

“His progress is nothing short of a miracle. He is working so hard and fights through the frustration. He is, as he’s always been, an inspiration. I can’t wait to hit the mats with him again and he told me today that he has “one more round” left in him!”

Hughes has been hospitalized after his truck collided with an oncoming train in Illinois on June 16 before he was airlifted for treatment for head injuries. According to police, Hughes drove his truck across railroad tracks directly in the path of an oncoming train, which struck the passenger side of his vehicle.

Hughes was stabilized by medical personnel but remained in a coma as a result of the car accident.

This latest news sounds hopeful as Hughes continues to recover from the crash.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram