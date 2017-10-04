Matt Hughes Emotional, but Smiling as He Honors Nurses Who Treated Him After Car Accident

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)
UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes is beating all the odds in his latest, the biggest, fight of his life.
Hughes was emotional, but smiling… and walking… and talking… as he returned to HSHS St. John’s Hospital recently, not for treatment, but to join his friend Tony Zucca in honoring the nurses that helped him survive and recover from a horrific car accident that nearly claimed his life.
Hughes had been hospitalized at St. John’s for weeks after his truck collided with an oncoming train in Illinois on June 16 and he was airlifted for treatment because of severe head injuries. According to police, Hughes drove his truck across railroad tracks directly in the path of an oncoming train, which struck the passenger side of his vehicle.
Hughes was stabilized by medical personnel, but was in a coma for quite some time as a result of the car accident.
The severity of the incident left many doubtful that he would recover, but Hughes’ family and friends rallied around him, holding prayer vigils and steadfastly believing that the mental fortitude that drove him to becoming one of the most storied champions in UFC history and his faith would carry him through this battle.
His friend and family appear to have been correct. Though Hughes has not been shown often in public since the accident, the video of him honoring his nurses at St. John’s will certainly melt the hearts of many that felt he might not make it through this fight.
Though Hughes is obviously still struggling with some of his motor skills, it’s an incredible turn of events to see the former UFC welterweight champion back on his feet, smiling, and talking, winning the biggest fight of his life.
