Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Awake and Squeezing Hands

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredHolm vs. Correia Set, but One Fighter Misses Weight (UFC Singapore Weigh-in Results)

Matt Hughes Awake and Squeezing Hands

June 17, 2017
No Comments

UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes‘ condition appears to be progressing just 24 hours after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a train and he was airlifted to a hospital.

“He’s awake, squeezing hands, but hasn’t opened his eyes yet,” Hughes’ longtime manager Monte Cox confirmed to MMAWeekly.com following an initial report by MMAJunkie on Saturday. Hughes was reportedly in a coma as recently as Friday evening.

Matt HughesHughes’ accident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. local time on Friday in Montgomery County, Ill., when his pickup truck approached a “railroad grade crossing marked with crossbucks,” according to Illinois State Police. “(Hughes) crossed the railroad tracks directly in front of a train and the train struck the passenger side of the truck.”

Hughes was seriously injured and airlifted to HSHS St. John’s Hospital. UFC president Dana White, who was in touch with Hughes’ family, told ESPN that Hughes had suffered head trauma in the accident.

TRENDING > Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson in the Works for UFC Featherweight Belt

Friday afternoon, HSHS St. John’s Hospital released a statement, saying that the hospital’s trauma team had stabilized Hughes and was continuing to help him recover, so it is definitely good news to hear that Hughes has improved to the point of being awake and squeezing hands.

MMAWeekly.com will continue to update readers on Hughes’ condition as significant changes arise.

