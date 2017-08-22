Matt Hughes Already Back on the Mats Just Two Months After Serious Car Accident

Former UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes has been steadily improving since being involved in a serious accident just two months ago after his truck collided with an oncoming train in Illinois.

The latest update comes from Hughes’ close friend Tony Zucca, who posted a video showing the UFC Hall of Famer on the mat practicing his Brazilian jiu-jitsu with a big smile on his face.

“I leave for only five days and come back to his ass wanting (and able) to roll!” Zucca wrote on Instagram. “Unbelievable! Spare me the grappling lessons. The only things that are important: firing muscles that haven’t been used in a long time and having fun! So awesome to see that smile and hear that laugh again.”

Hughes was airlifted from the scene of the accident with head trauma before being stabilized at a local hospital on June 16.

While he suffered no broken bones as a result of the accident, Hughes showed ‘minimal’ response due to the severity of the trauma suffered in the collision.

His family has given sporadic updates on how the former UFC champion was progressing with his rehabilitation and it appears he’s improving day by day since the accident.

