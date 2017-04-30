Matt Hamill Wins First Fight in 5 Years in Devastating Fashion (video)

Matt Hamill, a UFC veteran and The Ultimate Fighter Season 3 cast member, won his first fight in nearly five years this weekend, and he did so in devastating fashion.

Hamill (13-8) ended a four-year losing skid by taking out fellow former UFC fighter Luiz Cane on Friday at Fight 2 Night 2 in Foz do Iguacu, Parana, Brazil.

TRENDING > WSOF Full-Fight Flashback: Justin Gaethje vs. Luiz Firmino

It was Hamill’s first win since he defeated Roger Hollett at UFC 152 in 2012.

Matt Hamill KO's Luiz Cané at Fight2Night 2 pic.twitter.com/O5Jdl9MIGM — Streetfight Bancho (@streetfitebanch) April 29, 2017

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram