Matt Brown Will Retire Following Diego Sanchez Fight

Veteran welterweight contender Matt Brown has confirmed that his upcoming fight against Diego Sanchez on Nov. 11 in Virginia will serve as his retirement bout from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Brown posted about his retirement fight on Instagram and later confirmed the news to MMAWeekly.com.

According to Brown, he made the decision to retire as he got back into training camp to prepare for Sanchez.

Brown added that, while he is resolute in his decision to walk away following the fight with Sanchez, he will never say never if the perfect opportunity presented itself to one day compete again, but that is not his intention as he enters the fight in November.

Brown has been known as one of the most exciting athletes on the UFC roster ever since arriving as part of “The Ultimate Fighter” season 7 cast.

Over the course of his UFC career, Brown has racked up five post-fight bonuses, including three for ‘Fight of the Night,’ while tying the all time record with the most finishes in the welterweight division with 11.

Brown is best remembered for his exhilarating performances in fights such as his win over former “Ultimate Fighter” champion James Wilks, as well as his stunning knockout against Pete Sell. During an incredible seven-fight win streak that lasted from 2012 until 2014, Brown racked up several impressive victories, including a win over former title contender Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, a 29-second knockout against Mike Pyle, and a thrilling comeback victory against Erick Silva in his first UFC main event.

Judging by the match-up he has with Sanchez on Nov. 11, Brown has a great opportunity to add one more bonus to his resume before calling it a career.

The upcoming UFC Fight Night card from Norfolk will be headlined by former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis facing off against Dustin Poirier in the main event.

