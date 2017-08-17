Matt Brown vs. Diego Sanchez, Angela Hill vs. Nina Ansaroff Set for UFC Fight Night in Virginia

Two new fights have been added to the upcoming UFC Fight Night card in Norfolk, Virginia on Nov. 11 including the return of Matt Brown as he faces “Ultimate Fighter” season one winner Diego Sanchez while Angela Hill takes on Nina Ansaroff.

The new fights were announced via “UFC Tonight” on Wednesday.

Brown (20-16) will return to action for the first time in nearly a year as he looks to re-establish himself in the welterweight division.

The Ohio native has gone just 1-5 in his past six fights, but that streak came after he won seven bouts in a row to climb up the welterweight rankings.

Sanchez (27-10) not only books his next fight, but also gets back to the welterweight division after spending several bouts at both lightweight and featherweight in the UFC.

Sanchez has bounced back and forth between wins and losses over his past six fights while remaining one of the most exciting competitors on the UFC roster.

In the women’s strawweight division, former Invicta FC champion Angela Hill (7-3) will look to build on her last win over Ashley Yoder when she takes on Nina Ansaroff (7-5), who picked up her first win in the UFC in January with a submission victory against Jocelyn Jones-Lybarger.

The two new fights will be added to a card headlined by former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis taking on Dustin Poirier in a battle at 155 pounds with the card airing live on FS1.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram