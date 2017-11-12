Matt Brown Unleashes Elbow from Hell (UFC Norfolk Fight Highlights)

WHAT AN ELBOW! Matt Brown KO's Diego Sanchez for the finish at #UFCNorfolk! https://t.co/i7MIUI1rXE — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

Is this it for 'The Immortal'? Matt Brown answers that question and celebrates with the little ones! #UFCNorfolk https://t.co/D4cyXXAfpa — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Matt Brown’s devastating knockout of Diego Sanchez at UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

The fight promotion next returns to Sydney, Australia, for UFC Fight Night 121, where former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum faces Marcin Tybura in the main event. UFC Fight Night 121 takes place on Nov. 19 local time in Sydney, but airs on Nov. 18 in the U.S.

