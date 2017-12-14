Matt Brown Says Robbie Lawler Has the ‘Highest IQ’ of Any Fighter He Ever Faced

               

December 14, 2017
On the latest Fight Society podcast, Matt Brown, Damon Martin and Jeremy Loper look back at the UFC Fight Night card from this past weekend including Brian Ortega’s incredible win.

We’ll also look ahead to this weekend’s UFC on FOX 26 fight card in Winnipeg, as Brown gives an inside look at what it’s like to face Robbie Lawler inside the Octagon.

All this and much more on the latest Fight Society podcast.

Tune in Saturday, Dec. 16, for full UFC on FOX 26: Lawler vs. dos Anjos live results and fight stats. Who will move another step toward a welterweight title shot, as Robbie Lawler and Rafael dos Anjos throw down in the main event in Winnipeg, Canada.

