Matt Brown Says Robbie Lawler Has the ‘Highest IQ’ of Any Fighter He Ever Faced

On the latest Fight Society podcast, Matt Brown, Damon Martin and Jeremy Loper look back at the UFC Fight Night card from this past weekend including Brian Ortega’s incredible win.

We’ll also look ahead to this weekend’s UFC on FOX 26 fight card in Winnipeg, as Brown gives an inside look at what it’s like to face Robbie Lawler inside the Octagon.

All this and much more on the latest Fight Society podcast.

