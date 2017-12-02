Matt Brown Returns to Co-Host the Fight Society Podcast

On the latest Fight Society podcast, UFC welterweight Matt Brown returns to co-host the show as he joins Damon Martin to discuss the latest in MMA news, including Conor McGregor’s alleged run in with Irish mobsters and the fights coming up at UFC 218.

Brown also addresses his last fight with Diego Sanchez and his plans for the future after recently teasing retirement.

All this and much more on the latest Fight Society podcast.

