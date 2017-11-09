Matt Brown Reflects on Career Heading into Final UFC Fight

(Courtesy of UFC)

Matt “The Immortal” Brown reflects on an unforgettable UFC career before making his final walk to the Octagon to take on veteran Diego Sanchez this Saturday, November 11 at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis on FS1.

Tune in to MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 11, for full UFC Fight Night 120: Poirier vs. Pettis Live Results and Fight Stats. The main event features Dustin Poirier vs. Anthony Pettis in a pivotal lightweight match-up, while UFC mainstays Matt Brown and Diego Sanchez take the co-main event slot.

