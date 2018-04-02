Matt Brown Injured, Out of Fight Against Carlos Condit at UFC on FOX 29

An unfortunate injury has forced Matt Brown out of his upcoming fight at UFC on FOX 29 where he was expected to face Carlos Condit in the co-main event from Glendale, Arizona.

Sources close to the situation confirmed the news to MMAWeekly on Monday.

According to sources, Brown suffered a torn ACL in his knee, which will knock the veteran welterweight contender out of action for the next nine to 12 months.

It’s a heartbreaking turn of events for Brown after he contemplated retirement following his knockout win over Diego Sanchez last year but ultimately decided to return for the opportunity to face Condit in a long awaited matchup at 170 pounds.

The two welterweight knockout artists were originally scheduled to meet back in 2013 but Brown suffered a back injury ahead of that bout and the UFC never ended up rebooking the fight.

Now Brown will have to wait for the better part of a year before competing again while the UFC will search for a last minute replacement to step into the fight with Condit next weekend.