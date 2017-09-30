Matt Brown Addresses Retirement, Diego Sanchez, and What Comes Next

Former podcast co-host Matt Brown returns to his old stomping grounds to join the Fight Society podcast this week to discuss his recent announcement about retiring from the sport after facing Diego Sanchez in November.

Brown also addresses if there’s a chance he may return to the Octagon and what he plans on doing after fighting is finished.

Brown will meet Sanchez at UFC Fight Night 120 on Nov. 11 in Virginia in what is expected to be the final fight of his career.

