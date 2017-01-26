HOT OFF THE WIRE
Daniel Cormier at UFC 187

featuredDaniel Cormier Returns in UFC 210 Headliner

featuredMike Goldberg Was ‘Speechless’ When Let Go by the UFC

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Towers Over Bellator 170 Fighter Salaries

Tito Ortiz - final fight

featuredTito Ortiz Taps Out Chael Sonnen in Final Fight of His Career (Bellator 170 Results)

Matt Bessette Hoping for a UFC Call After CES 41 Title Defense

January 26, 2017
No Comments

When looking back over his 2016 campaign, featherweight Matt Bessette feels like he accomplished a lot of what he set out to do.

In four bouts, Bessette picked up four finishes over the course of five months, and has since spent the remainder of the year continuing to develop his game.

“I thought I did excellent,” Bessette told MMAWeekly.com. “I was very driven throughout 2016. I was extremely active, and when I’m active I tend to be a much better fighter.

“Even though I haven’t been competing (of late), I’ve been staying in shape just in case the UFC were to call me as a late replacement. Over the last year I’ve been training consistently for a fight. I know you might think that’s a lot and I need a break, but I feel great, and it’s only making me better.”

One of the aspects of Bessette’s game he has been most pleased with has been his ability to finish fights.

“There was a time in my career when I was just getting decisions,” he said. “I was really focusing on just winning, and getting out of the idea that I needed to hurt and finish my opponents. So now I go out there to be destructive and get the finish.”

TRENDING > Joanna Jedrzejczyk Hints at Upcoming UFC Title Defense

Bessette (20-7) will look to pick up his fifth win in a row when he defends his 145-pound title against Kevin Croom (17-7) in the main event of CES 41 this Friday in Lincoln, Rhode Island, live on AXS TV.

“He’s very dynamic and is good everywhere and has a lot of experience,” said Bessette of Croom. “He’s definitely got the personality for an MMA fighter – and that makes for a fun fight. I’m excited for this fight in general because I feed off the energy the other person gives me.

“If his hands are low, I’m going to hit him in the head, if his hands are high, I’m going to hit him in the head. If he shoots for a takedown, I’m going to sprawl, take his back and get the choke. Whatever is there, I’m going to attack and find the finish.”

Following a front-loaded year in 2016, Bessette is not looking for a repeat in 2017, but is still willing to do what it takes to get him to the next level.

“I probably won’t be putting in another year like I did last year,” he said. “That was a ton. I fought every two months for a while. My body likes it, and I like it in general, but I don’t want to be one of those guys who fights all the time, and then at 60 years old can’t speak.

“I’ll probably fight this one and hopefully the UFC calls. If not, I’ll stay in shape and continue to fix my craft. Whatever is next, I’ll embrace.”

(Photo by Will Paul/CES MMA)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Raphael Assuncao: UFC on FOX 23 Warrior Code ...

Jan 26, 2017No Comments7 Views

Before bantamweight contender Raphael Assuncao takes on Aljamain Sterling at UFC on FOX 23, he discusses his beginnings, determination, and future.

Ronda Rousey vs Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate and Daniel Corm...

Daniel Cormier and Miesha Tate clash over what the

Jan 26, 2017

Sara McMann: ‘I Stand...

UFC bantamweight Sara McMann joined fellow Olympic Medalist Ronda

Jan 26, 2017

UFC Performance Institute H...

UFC recently unveiled irs newly constructed Performance Institute in

Jan 26, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA