Matheus Nicolau Takes the Nod Over Louis Smolka (UFC 219 Highlights)

Matheus Nicolau dominated Louis Smolka for a unanimous decision win to kickoff #UFC219 prelims! https://t.co/j8NJrFQSTt — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 31, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights as Matheus Nicolau took the unanimous-decision nod over Louis Smolka at UFC 219 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next makes its first trip to St. Louis, Mo., for UFC Fight Night 124 to kick off the New Year. A featherweight non-title fight between Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi, as well as a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort.

