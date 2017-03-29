Matheus Nicolau Latest UFC Fighter Suspended Under Anti-Doping Policy

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced on Wednesday that UFC athlete Matheus Nicolau (Pereira), of Belo Horizonte, Brazil, accepted a one-year sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Nicolau, 24, tested positive for anastrozole following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on October 13, 2016. Anastrozole is a specified substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, the standard sanction for a doping offense involving a specified substance, like anastrozole, is a one-year period of ineligibility.

Nicolau’s one-year period of ineligibility began on October 13, 2016, the date his positive sample was collected. After his potential anti-doping policy violation was announced on November 3, 2016, Nicolau was removed from the fight card for the UFC Fight Night event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which was held on November 19, 2016.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete’s sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing.

