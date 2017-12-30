Marvin Vettori vs. Omari Akhmedov Ends in Draw; Were Judges Right? (UFC 219 Highlights)

Marvin Vettori and Omari Akhmedov ends in a majority draw. Was this the right decision? #UFC219 https://t.co/yknzDMFsen — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 31, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Marvin Vettori and Omari Akhmedov’s majority draw at UFC 219 on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The fight promotion next makes its first trip to St. Louis, Mo., for UFC Fight Night 124 to kick off the New Year. A featherweight non-title fight between Jeremy Stephens and Doo Ho Choi, as well as a middleweight showdown between Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort.

