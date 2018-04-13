Marvin Vettori vs. Israel Adesanya: UFC on FOX 29 Road to the Octagon Preview

(Courtesy of UFC)

In anticipation of the Octagon touching down in Arizona for a hard hitting UFC on FOX 29, witness the extraordinary lives and thrilling training camps of six exceptional fighters in UFC Road to the Octagon: Poirier vs Gaethje.

Former kickboxing standout Israel Adesanya looks to keep his undefeated record intact when he faces Marvin Vettori in a middleweight bout on the UFC on FOX 29 main card. It will be Adesanya’s second Octagon appearance and he’s already put the 185-pound division on notice.

Tune in Saturday for full UFC on FOX 29: Poirier vs. Gaethje Live Results and Fight Stats beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on MMAWeekly.com.