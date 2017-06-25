Marvin Vettori Takes the Nod Over Vitor Mirando (UFC Oklahoma City Fight Highlights)

Marvin “The Italian Dream” Vettori wins over all three judges with the decision over Vitor Mirando at #UFCOKC! https://t.co/5WUEVR0hnp — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 26, 2017



(Video courtesy of UFC on Fox | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Marvin Vettori as he takes the nod over Vitor Mirando at UFC Fight Night 112: Chiesa vs. Lee on Sunday in Oklahoma City, Okla.

