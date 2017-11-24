Martin Nguyen Going After Third ONE Championship Belt

               

November 24, 2017
Martin Nguyen won the ONE Championship featherweight and lightweight titles this year. He is the first fighter to ever win titles in two divisions for the promotion. The Australian will now challenge for an unprecedented third championship in 2018.

In a video interview at Wednesday’s face-offs ahead of ONE: Immortal Pusuit, Chatri Sityodtong, the promotion’s CEO and Chairman, confirmed to MMA Nytt that the fight would probably take place in March.

“We’re definitely going to make that fight happen. Bibiano (Fernandes) has accepted; Martin has accepted. It’s just a question of when.”

He also confirmed that the fight would be for Fernandes’ bantamweight belt. Nguyen knocked out Marat Gafurov in August to win the featherweight belt and then stopped Eduard Folayang a few weeks ago to become lightweight champion, as well.

It has been an incredible run for the Australian, who is of Vietnamese descent, but beating Fernandes would be his greatest achievement yet. The Brazilian has not lost since 2010 and will without doubt be the top pound-for-pound fighter on the ONE Championship roster once Ben Askren retires on Friday.

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter | Photo and Video courtesy of ONE Championship)

