HOT OFF THE WIRE
Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 196

featuredValentina Shevchenko: Nicco Montano is the Legit UFC Flyweight Champion, but ‘Not For Long’

featuredStipe Miocic Sits Atop UFC 220 Fighter Salaries

featuredRonda Rousey Officially Joins WWE, Makes First Appearance at Royal Rumble

featuredJacare Souza Blasts Derek Brunson with Head Kick, Finishes with Punches in UFC on FOX 27 Main Event

Martin Nguyen Goes After Bibiano Fernandes for Third ONE Championship Title

January 31, 2018
NoNo Comments

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship, has just announced the main event for ONE: IRON WILL, set for March 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. Reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil will defend his title against ONE Featherweight & Lightweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen of Sydney, Australia.

Ticket information for ONE: IRON WILL is available at www.onefc.com

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “I am super excited to announce another huge world title bout as reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fernandes will face two-division ONE Featherweight & Lightweight World Champion Martin Nguyen at ONE: IRON WILL. It’s a tremendous matchup, and one that the whole world wants to see. I have no doubt that these two warriors will be putting on a great show for everyone watching live in Bangkok.”

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier and Alexander Gustafsson Trade Barbs in Fiery Twitter Exchange

Martin Nguyen KOs Marat Gafurov28-year-old Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen is one of the most highly-regarded martial arts champions in the world. With an impressive 10-1 professional record, which includes three submissions and seven knockouts, Nguyen’s all-around skill set allows him to perform at the highest level of competition. All of Nguyen’s wins have come by exciting finish. In his most recent bout, Nguyen scored a scintillating knockout victory over the Philippines’ Eduard Folayang to become the first man in the history of ONE Championship to hold two titles simultaneously in two different weight divisions. Nguyen now reigns as the ONE Featherweight & Lightweight World Champion, and this March in Bangkok, he attempts to make history once again. Nguyen is scheduled to face ONE Bantamweight World Champion, Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes in his next bid for greatness.

Bibiano Fernandes37-year-old Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil is the reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion, and widely considered one of the best martial artists in the world regardless of promotion. He made his ONE Championship debut back in 2012 and captured the bantamweight world title in 2013. Since then, Fernandes has remained unbeaten inside the ONE Championship cage, showcasing tremendous striking and grappling ability, and an unwavering will to win. In his most recent bout, Fernandes made quick work of top contender Andrew Leone, submitting the American with a rear-naked choke in the very first round. In his next title defense, Fernandes is set to face two-division ONE Championship titleholder, Martin Nguyen.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA