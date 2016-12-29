HOT OFF THE WIRE
Marquee Fighters Gear Up for UFC 207 Fight Week (Video)

December 29, 2016
(Video Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 3 of UFC 207 Embedded, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes happily gets her official fight week duties underway. Bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz packs for his trip to Las Vegas, where challenger Cody Garbrandt visits a chiropractor. Fellow bantamweight TJ Dillashaw — a former teammate of Garbrandt and former opponent of Cruz — also arrives in town with that weight division’s belt on his mind.

