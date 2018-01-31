Marlon Vera’s UFC Fight Night 125 Game Plan: Finish Douglas Andrade

HOT OFF THE WIRE
January 31, 2018
For UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera, 2017 was an overall productive year. Wins in two of his three bouts combined with his continued growth as a fighter has him pleased with how things played out and optimistic for 2018.

Most importantly for Vera, he was able to showcase his all-around game and handle challenges from fighters of different strengths in 2017.

“It was a great year,” Vera told MMAWeekly.com. “I had great match-ups. I was able to win two of three fights. The last one was a really tough one, but I’ve made adjustments to get better.

“(Getting wins by both TKO and submission) was amazing. That was a good test for me. I can deal with the strikers. I can deal with the grapplers. The training I have here in the US since I moved has been very good. I can show that with my performances in the cage.”

Marlon VeraFor Vera, relocating to the United States from Ecuador has been a big key towards the growth of his game and has allowed him to have such balanced outcomes in his fights.

“When I was in Ecuador, I was not on the right path,” said Vera. “I was losing fights and was close to probably losing my job. Now I make adjustments, I make change to my life and everything is good.

“We have different looks at the gym. We have strikers, and we’ve got wrestlers, and grapplers. Everybody is high-level. More than five guys are in the UFC at the gym, so that makes the gym really competitive, and everybody is getting better because of it.”

Vera (12-4-1) will look to get back on the winning track when he takes on Douglas Andrade (24-2) in a main card 135-pound at UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday in Belem, Para, Brazil.

“I think I can out-work him,” Vera said of Andrade. “I have to be patient and wait for my moments. I think if I follow the game plan I will finish him.

“I don’t think (Andrade’s experience) matters. I’ve fought good people before. I’m well-prepared, and mentally I’m ready to go. I’m willing to fight in the worst of the worst (situations). I just believe I can beat anybody, and I will prove that on February 3.”

In 2018 Vera has one mission in mind: win fights and work his way up the rankings.

“I will try to stay undefeated this year,” said Vera. “My goal is to crack the Top 15 this year.”

               

