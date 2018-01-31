Marlon Vera’s UFC Fight Night 125 Game Plan: Finish Douglas Andrade

For UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera, 2017 was an overall productive year. Wins in two of his three bouts combined with his continued growth as a fighter has him pleased with how things played out and optimistic for 2018.

Most importantly for Vera, he was able to showcase his all-around game and handle challenges from fighters of different strengths in 2017.

“It was a great year,” Vera told MMAWeekly.com. “I had great match-ups. I was able to win two of three fights. The last one was a really tough one, but I’ve made adjustments to get better.

“(Getting wins by both TKO and submission) was amazing. That was a good test for me. I can deal with the strikers. I can deal with the grapplers. The training I have here in the US since I moved has been very good. I can show that with my performances in the cage.”

For Vera, relocating to the United States from Ecuador has been a big key towards the growth of his game and has allowed him to have such balanced outcomes in his fights.

“When I was in Ecuador, I was not on the right path,” said Vera. “I was losing fights and was close to probably losing my job. Now I make adjustments, I make change to my life and everything is good.

“We have different looks at the gym. We have strikers, and we’ve got wrestlers, and grapplers. Everybody is high-level. More than five guys are in the UFC at the gym, so that makes the gym really competitive, and everybody is getting better because of it.”

Vera (12-4-1) will look to get back on the winning track when he takes on Douglas Andrade (24-2) in a main card 135-pound at UFC Fight Night 125 on Saturday in Belem, Para, Brazil.

“I think I can out-work him,” Vera said of Andrade. “I have to be patient and wait for my moments. I think if I follow the game plan I will finish him.

“I don’t think (Andrade’s experience) matters. I’ve fought good people before. I’m well-prepared, and mentally I’m ready to go. I’m willing to fight in the worst of the worst (situations). I just believe I can beat anybody, and I will prove that on February 3.”

In 2018 Vera has one mission in mind: win fights and work his way up the rankings.

“I will try to stay undefeated this year,” said Vera. “My goal is to crack the Top 15 this year.”