Marlon Vera Lands the Armbar (UFC on FOX 25 Fight Highlights)

.

Check out Marlon Vera as he lands the armbar on Brian Kelleher at UFC on FOX 25 on Saturday on Long Island in New York. Vera won the fight via submission at 2:18 of the first round.

