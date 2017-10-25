Marlon Vera: ‘I Really Don’t Think John Lineker Can Beat Me’

Over the course of his three years in the UFC, bantamweight Marlon Vera has managed to win four of six fights, including his last three in a row.
Vera credits the time he’s put in at the gym as the main reason for his success.
“I believe in hard work,” Vera told MMAWeekly.com. “I believe I am doing everything that is in my hands to win a fight. I spend time in the gym and do everything my coaches tell me. I try to listen to my coaches and go forward from there.
“The main thing is the hard work and keeping focused at all times. When a fighter has motivation and is hungry, things happen. I believe in keeping myself hungry and motivated every day.”
Vera (12-3-1) will seek to keep his winning streak going when he takes on John Lineker (29-8) in a main card 135-pound bout on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 119 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
“This next fight is always the most important fight to me,” said Vera. “If I take the fight, it means I really believe I can win the fight. I believe in what my coaches trained me for. I’m going to do what I have to do.
“I really don’t think (Lineker) can beat me. I personally think he’s a one-dimensional fighter. I believe I have more weapons. I believe in myself. It will be a big surprise, because nobody expects me to win in this fight, but I’m actually thinking about winning this fight and doing it in a really cool way.”
Though he has placed himself in a position to make a run at the top of the bantamweight division, Vera is focused solely on his bout on Oct. 28 and he will embrace what good comes of it afterward.
“I’m not setting this up in my mind that if I win this fight I will get the title shot,” Vera said. “I want to win this fight and that’s it. What comes next will come next.
“I’m thinking of winning fights, not a title, not money, because you have to put your mind on the hard work. The hard work is what matters. It’s all about fighting and winning for me. Of course, I want to be a world champion, that’s why I’m doing everything, but I want to be a better fighter.”
