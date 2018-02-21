HOT OFF THE WIRE

Marlon Sandro Charged with Attempted Murder in Brazil

February 21, 2018
Marlon Sandro could be facing 20 years in jail for an alleged attack on his fiance.

The 14-year mixed martial arts veteran stands accused of assaulting Tayssa Wuensche on Dec. 14 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He allegedly assaulted Wuensche injured her arm, choked her unconscious in the street, and continued to punch and kick her as she came to.

Marlon Sandro vs Kanomata at Sengoku 12According to the police report, as reported by MMAFighting, authorities investigated the incident after it became public on social media on Dec. 15. In a separate incident filed on Feb. 9, Sandros allegedly threatened Wuensche and was charged under the “Lei Maria da Penha,” a law that protects women from domestic violence.

According the that police report, Sandro broke into Wuensche’s home and threatened her with a knife. When she started crying, Sandro began choking her with a pillow. The report states that Sandro threatened her life and accused her of ruining his career. The 40-year-old could face up to 20 years in jail.

The unemployed Sandro, who was kicked out of Nova Uniao in December released a video statement on Tuesday admitting to making “mistakes,” and asking for an opportunity for “redemption. He did not address the alleged assaults.

”Guys, I came here to ask you a chance to work,” Sandro said. “I’m unemployed, I need to work, I need to fight, and I’m asking you all an opportunity. I have no problem leaving the country, traveling, working. I’m resolving my problems in justice.

”I know I’ve failed, I know I made a mistake, but I think that every human being has the right to redeem himself and try to fix things in life. I know I’m a good citizen. I know I failed, I know I made a mistake, but I know that I have a lot more to fix and get better.”

Sandro began his MMA career in 2004 and has fought in Shooto, Pancrase, Sengoku and Bellator MMA. The 35-fight veteran last competed on Aug. 27, 2017 in Shooto Brazil defeating Diego Arturo Huerto Jauregui by arm-triangle choke.

               

