HOT OFF THE WIRE
Dennis Bermudez

featuredBermudez vs. Korean Zombie Main Event Set, but One Fighter Missed Weight for UFC Houston

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me’ From Boxing Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor - UFC 205 Post-Fight Press Conference

featuredConor McGregor: ‘I’m Still the Two-Weight World Champ’

Ronda Rousey - US Flag

featuredDana White Says Ronda Rousey is Likely Done Fighting

Marlon Moraes Vacates Belt; WSOF 35 to Determine New Champion

February 3, 2017
No Comments

On the heels of the wildly successful, sold-out WSOFNYC mega-event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden, the World Series of Fighting (WSOF.com) is looking to double-down on exciting Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) action in the Empire State when it visits the gorgeous Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. WSOF35 will feature a packed lineup as three titles will be on the line.

Blagoy Ivanov (14-1) won the WSOF heavyweight strap in his first bout inside the Decagon, defeating Smealinho Rama by submission. The Bulgarian would defend the title at WSOF24 by defeating Derrick Mehmen by second-round TKO. The 5-foot-11, 29-year-old Ivanov of Sofia, Bulgaria fended off a valiant and tenacious Josh “Cuddly Bear” Copeland for five straight, electrifying rounds of battle in the main event of WSOF31 on June 17 to retain the coveted heavyweight title.

Ivanov is a Judo black belt and was a semi-finalist at the 2008 world Sambo championships where he famously defeated all-time MMA great Fedor “The Last Emperor” Emelianenko.

The stocky, heavy-handed Ivanov went on to emerge the runner-up in the 2014 Bellator MMA season-long, heavyweight tournament. After joining the WSOF in 2013, Ivanov has enjoyed an impressive winning streak with six consecutive victories, all by way of (T)KO or submission.

Ivanov’s opponent, Shawn “Savage” Jordan (19-7), was a member of Louisiana State University’s 2003 and 2007 BCS National championship teams and is a veteran of the UFC, Strikeforce and Bellator. The former UFC heavyweight contender strung together an impressive 6-4 record before joining the WSOF’s ranks. Jordan is known for both his knockout power and rare athleticism for a heavyweight. The title contender is known for his back flips following victories and is the owner of one of the greatest KOs in heavyweight MMA history against Derrick Lewis. Jordan punched his ticket to a title fight with a thunderous TKO victory over Ashley Gooch in his Decagon debut at WSOF33.

TRENDING > Demian Maia Issues Statement on Waiting for UFC Title Shot

Before the heavyweights meet inside the Decagon, the WSOF featherweight title will be on the line as Lance “The Party” Palmer (11-2) looks to begin a successful second title run at the expense of rising star Andre “The Bull” Harrison (15-0). Palmer recently reclaimed the WSOF featherweight title after defeating Alexandre Almeida at WSOF32. Palmer, a Division I All-American wrestler at Ohio State University, will have a tough task as Harrison’s confidence level is high after an dominating promotional debut at WSOFNYC with the 1st round submission of Bruce Boyington. Considered one of the best up-and-coming featherweights, Harrison has combined a collegiate wrestling background with impressive striking and submission skills. Harrison represents a real threat to the champion in every area of the fight. Competing in his backyard, the New York-native will surely enjoy a hometown advantage over Palmer.

The third title fight featured on the NBCSN portion of the card will be for the recently vacated bantamweight belt. The title will be up for grabs as Timur “The Lucky” Valiev (11-2) and Bekbulat Magomedov (17-1) battle for the belt which has been held exclusively by Marlon Moraes since WSOF9. Valiev is considered one of the top prospects in MMA and will finally have the opportunity to add WSOF champion to his list of accolades. The Dagestan fighter avenged a close split-decision loss to Chris Gutierrez back at WSOF33. Prior to that, Valiev had rattled off 10 consecutive victories. Fellow Dagestani Magomedov also last competed at WSOF33. Magomedov spoiled the WSOF debut of Jesse Brock and sports an impressive professional record. Magomedov vs. Valiev represents the chance for either fighter to go from heralded prospect to world champion.

Host of this legendary three-title fight championship event, Turning Stone Resort Casino continues to distinguish itself as a premier destination for live televised combat sports. A nationally recognized venue for fight-of-the-year-level boxing events, Turning Stone was selected by boxing legend Mike Tyson as the venue for his world debut as a promoter, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Laila Ali made her boxing debut at Turning Stone and in April 2015, and the resort was also selected to host “Fight of the Year” contender – Matthysse vs. Provodnivkov – over arenas in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Miami. Turning Stone features award-winning amenities including four hotels, more than 20 signature restaurants and dining options, two luxurious spas, an all-new 125,000 square foot Las Vegas style gaming floor, a cabaret-style Showroom, a 5,000 seat arena, five golf courses, several bars, cocktail lounges and nightlife venues.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Two Feature Fights Added to Bellator 174 Main...

Feb 03, 2017No Comments11 Views

Two new bouts have been added to the Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd main card set for March 3 at WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville,

UFC 208: Holm vs De Randami...

Listen to the UFC 208 media call with Holly

Feb 03, 2017
Chan Sung Jung Korean Zombie vs Dennis Bermudez weigh-in

UFC Houston: Bermudez vs. K...

Before No. 9 ranked Dennis Bermudez welcomes Chan Sung

Feb 03, 2017

Bec Rawlings Explains Failu...

The lone fighter to miss weight for UFC Fight

Feb 03, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA