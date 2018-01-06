HOT OFF THE WIRE
Cris Cyborg and Dana White

featuredCris Cyborg Rejects Dana White’s Proposal That She Fight Amanda Nunes Next

featuredDana White Hints at UFC Stripping Conor McGregor of His Title

Cris Cyborg UFC 214

featuredDana White: Cris Cyborg Will Face Amanda Nunes Next

Rafael dos Anjos

featured2017 Comeback Fighter of the Year: Rafael dos Anjos

Marlon Moraes Throws Down the Gauntlet to Jimmie Rivera, Signs Bout Agreement

January 6, 2018
NoNo Comments

Though the two couldn’t make the fight happen for UFC 219, Marlon Moraes is throwing down the gauntlet with Jimmie Rivera, saying he has signed a bout agreement to fight him.

Rivera had been expected to fight former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, but Cruz had to withdraw because of an injury. John Lineker stepped in to take Cruz’s place, but just days before the fight, he had to withdraw because of emergency dental surgery.

The focus then shifted to Moraes, who had just fought on Dec. 9 and on Nov. 11 prior to that. After much jawwing on social media, the fight never came to fruition. 

Marlon MoraesIt appears the UFC is still interested in making the fight happen, and so is Moraes.

Moraes on Saturday shot out a tweet to Rivera, which included a signed bout agreement for UFC on FOX 28 on Feb. 24 in Orlando, Fla. He insinuated that the agreement was for a fight with Rivera with a back-up plan. Moraes said that he also would be willing to do the fight at UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas if Rivera preferred.

“Here you go Jimmie Rivera. I signed my bout agreement. UFC on FOX,” wrote Moraes. “I also agreed to fight you on March 3rd. Choose what day you want me to beat your ass B-I-T-C-H.”

TRENDING > John Dodson vs. Pedro Munhoz Showdown Added to UFC Belem

Rivera had yet to respond to Moraes’ callout at the time of publication. However, he had been calling for a fight with another former UFC bantamweight champion in Cody Garbrandt. 

“Cody Garbrandt says he (is) healthy, let’s put a show on for the fans,” wrote Rivera. “He wants to defend his spot and I want to take it.”

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA