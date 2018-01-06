Marlon Moraes Throws Down the Gauntlet to Jimmie Rivera, Signs Bout Agreement

Though the two couldn’t make the fight happen for UFC 219, Marlon Moraes is throwing down the gauntlet with Jimmie Rivera, saying he has signed a bout agreement to fight him.

Rivera had been expected to fight former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, but Cruz had to withdraw because of an injury. John Lineker stepped in to take Cruz’s place, but just days before the fight, he had to withdraw because of emergency dental surgery.

The focus then shifted to Moraes, who had just fought on Dec. 9 and on Nov. 11 prior to that. After much jawwing on social media, the fight never came to fruition.

It appears the UFC is still interested in making the fight happen, and so is Moraes.

Moraes on Saturday shot out a tweet to Rivera, which included a signed bout agreement for UFC on FOX 28 on Feb. 24 in Orlando, Fla. He insinuated that the agreement was for a fight with Rivera with a back-up plan. Moraes said that he also would be willing to do the fight at UFC 222 on March 3 in Las Vegas if Rivera preferred.

“Here you go Jimmie Rivera. I signed my bout agreement. UFC on FOX,” wrote Moraes. “I also agreed to fight you on March 3rd. Choose what day you want me to beat your ass B-I-T-C-H.”

Here you go @JimmieRivera135 I signed my bout agreement. @ufc on fox. I also agreed to fight you on march 3rd choose what day you want me to beat your ass B-I-T-C-H @seanshelby @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00 pic.twitter.com/nrU8WTjacF — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) January 6, 2018

Rivera had yet to respond to Moraes’ callout at the time of publication. However, he had been calling for a fight with another former UFC bantamweight champion in Cody Garbrandt.

“Cody Garbrandt says he (is) healthy, let’s put a show on for the fans,” wrote Rivera. “He wants to defend his spot and I want to take it.”